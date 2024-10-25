something good

Ahead of the holiday season, volunteers build bikes for kids in need

Employees with Toyota built nearly 200 bikes to give as gifts for Community Partners of Dallas 2024 Toy Drive #SomethingGood

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

The holiday season is right around the corner and non-profits are preparing for the big rush of gift requests. Local volunteers in North Texas built nearly 200 bikes to give to kids in need.

Since 2017, Toyota employees have built bikes for Community Partners of Dallas Holiday Toy Drive.

The non-profit helps families year-round with children in Dallas County who have been abused and neglected. According to the organization, some kids have never received a present.

A big donation, like the bikes, helps the non-profit which receives many bicycle requests in their toy drive.

Employees with Toyota put together about 180 bikes for kids this holiday season.

Last year's drive served more than 4,300 children who got two gifts a piece.

This article tagged under:

something good
