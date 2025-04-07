Education nonprofit United to Learn is celebrating a big milestone that meant something good for lucky students in the Dallas ISD.

There was a celebration at Adelfa Callejo Elementary in Pleasant Grove, where United to Learn gave away it's 50,000th book recently. Volunteers from sponsor Comerica were on hand to help.

Since Dec. 2021, education nonprofit United to Learn has been hosting Book Bashes at Dallas ISD elementary schools across the city. These immersive events are designed to spread a love of reading and help students build their own at-home libraries.

Each student chooses a free book curated to reflect diverse backgrounds and interests—so every child can see themselves in the stories they read. Volunteers transform the space into themed environments like jungle adventures or winter wonderlands, turning the book selection process into a truly magical moment.

United to Learn reports that research shows that children who grow up surrounded by books develop stronger language and math skills later in life. It’s a powerful reminder that early access to books doesn’t just boost literacy and builds lifelong learning.