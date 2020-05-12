education

A Kid’s Guide to the Pandemic

By Alanna Quillen

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Heads up, parents!

Here’s something good for your child that may help them better understand how to cope with the pandemic.

Authors Mckenzi Jordan Rodriguez teamed up with medical student Greta Davis to write the children's book, "SoOoOoOo Much Toilet Paper."

The book is written from a child's perspective on what COVID-19 means to him. His mother is a doctor who teaches him how to stop the spread and protect older relatives.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

He also learns the impact of running out of essential items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer when people panic buy at the stores.

The writers told NBC 5 this can be a helpful tool for parents in helping children to explain the things that make for tough conversations.

"So many children are asking questions," said Jordan Rodriguez. "It's just a really great learning tool because he learns the repercussions of the fact that he can't take all of the toilet paper and all of these important necessities that everybody else needs. So he learns about giving back to his community."

The authors said 100% of the proceeds go to organizations and nonprofits worldwide helping struggling families.

You can find the book on Amazon by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

educationsocial distancing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us