9K Local Students Participating in Read to Final Four Program Through NCAA

The NCAA's Read to the Final Four program launches this week, and already more than 9,000 Dallas area students are signed up to read and compete for top honors.

The kickoff event was held at T.G. Terry Elementary in Dallas excited third graders, NCAA, Big 12 and Dallas Sports Commission leaders. Terry Elementary was picked as the kickoff site because they are the defensing champions of the competition. They won last time the Women’s Final Four was held in Dallas in 2017.

Dallas Wings guard Veronica Burton and former WNBA player and Dallas ISD Hall of Famer Andrea Riley were at the event as well to get the students hyped up.

“[This is just] super special. Seeing all the time and effort put into this,” Burton said. “At such a young age to do your research and all these fun facts. It means so much to me and it’s such a warm welcome into this school.”

Read to the Final Four is based on the collective average number of minutes read by each third-grade classroom, allowing schools of all sizes to compete. Schools reaching the top 68, 32, 16, 8, and 4 levels will receive prizes. The final four schools win a trip to open practice at the Women’s Final Four, along with a pizza party and free t-shirt. The top school earns a $5,000 Scholastic library, a trophy, and a championship banner.

Women's Final Four is to be held in Dallas this year and will return in 2031; Men's Final Four coming to Arlington in 2030

It was an event that Riley said she was more than thrilled to be part of.

“I mean honestly just seeing my past self, like as excited as they are, a lot of energy, and for them to just really love to see us is heartwarming,” Riley said. “Because you know we need more WNBA players to continue to come out here and be around the kids because they need more information and more knowledge on WNBA players. We love the game and love the kids.”

The program started on January 23 and ends March 19. Dallas and the American Airlines Center will play host to Women’s Final Four games on March 31 and April 2. The NCAA Division II and Division III Women’s Basketball Championship title games will also be held at the AAC on April 1.

The 2023 Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas will crown champions for all three NCAA divisions and serve as the culminating celebration for the 50th anniversary of Title IX.