The NCAA is bringing both the men's and women's Final Four back to North Texas.

North Texas will host the men's Final Four for the third time in 2030, with games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the women's Final Four in 2031, with games at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

"We are thrilled that the NCAA has again chosen North Texas as host of the 2030 Men's Final Four," said Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission Monica Paul. "As we like to say, everything is bigger here in Texas. And when it comes to college basketball, nothing is bigger than the Final Four. Having been selected as a host for the 2031 Women's Final Four yesterday, today's announcement further solidifies our region as a proud partner to elite basketball and premier experiences."

The men's Final Four was first held in Dallas at Reunion Arena in 1986 and then in 2014 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Nearly 80,000 fans attended the 2014 final, setting an attendance record that still stands.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In addition to the 2013 Regional and 2014 Final Four from Arlington, North Texas has also hosted NCAA Men's First and Second Round games from the American Airlines Center in 2002, 2006, and 2018, and will do so again in 2024.

Dallas has also been selected to stage the NCAA Women's Final Four on three occasions, with the first time coming in 2017, and both the 2023 and 2031 editions of the event are slated to be played at the American Airlines Center.

"This is indeed a festive week for the Big 12," said Commissioner Brett Yormark. "We are thrilled with the news that we will host the 2030 Men's Final Four in Arlington in addition to the 2031 Women's Final Four in Dallas. As home to the last two men's basketball national champions, we look forward to staging this marquee event along with hosting men's preliminary rounds three of the next four seasons and the 2023 Women's Final Four."

The Big 12 and Dallas joined forces for the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at the American Airlines Center, as 19,310 fans saw South Carolina defeat Mississippi State for the championship. The 2023 Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center in Dallas will crown champions for all three NCAA divisions and serve as the culminating celebration for the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

"We are thrilled that the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee has again chosen the American Airlines Center to host the Final Four," said Dave Brown, American Airlines Center chief operating officer and general manager. "Our venue is proud to be synonymous with top-level women's basketball. We're already looking forward to welcoming the sport's premier experience in 2023, and bringing it back in 2031 further solidifies the AAC as a key partner to this iconic, signature event."

The games in Dallas will mark the eighth time that the Women's Final Four will be played in the state of Texas. In addition to Dallas hosting in 2017 and 2023, San Antonio hosted in 2002, 2010 and 2021. Austin hosted in 1985 and 1987.

FUTURE FINAL FOUR CITIES

2023 -- Men: Houston; Women: Dallas

2024 -- Men: Phoenix; Women: Cleveland

2025 -- Men: San Antonio; Women: Tampa Bay

2026 -- Men: Indianapolis; Phoenix

2027 -- Men: Detroit; Women: Columbus

2028 -- Men: Las Vegas; Women: Indianapolis

2029 -- Men: Indianapolis; Women: San Antonio

2030 -- Men: Arlington; Women: Portland

2031 -- Men: TBD; Women: North Texas