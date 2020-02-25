12-Year Old Frisco Boy to Perform at Carnegie Hall

We want to bring you Something Good on this Tuesday morning that's also something good for your ears.

Take a listen:

That boy you're hearing in the video is Lucas Yeh of Frisco.

He is what his peers call a violin prodigy and he's only 12 years old.

He's also the 2nd place winner of the American Protege International Music Competition, which means he beat thousands of other violinists from around the world to perform in a special recital at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in June.

Did we mention he's only 12?!

His mom, Cindy Lin, tells NBC 5 that Lucas was only 3, going on 4 years old, when he first fell in love with the violin.

"After a violin concert, he went up looking for the violinist and asked to see their violins. When I asked if he wanted to play, he kept nodding his head and wanted it immediately," Lin said.

His teachers at Nelson Middle School in Frisco as well as his mentors across North Texas and the world will be cheering Lucas on this summer.

"Lucas is very fortunate to have the best mentors around him. This includes his teachers, Dr. SongYoung Kim who teaches and motivates him," said Lin. "And Phil Lewis, music director of Chamber Music International, who trains and inspires Lucas and his uncle Cho-Liang Lin, a famous concert violinist who often coached him."

His birthday is also this week so here's #SomethingGood for Lucas to help him celebrate.

"We are extremely excited and proud, but for now we need to remind Lucas to focus and persist. I’m ready to do all I can to support his passion in music although his dream is also to become a medical doctor like his dad," said Lin. "Just like his favorite chocolate, the M&Ms -- for him, it is the Music and Medicine."