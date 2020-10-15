11-Year-Old Boy Raises More Than $31K for Kids in Erath County

For the past three years, Kason Prince has made it his mission to raise money for Backpack Buddies of Erath county.

At just 11 years old, and only in the 6th grade, he’s raised and donated more than $31,000. And it’s something good.

Backpack Buddies is a nonprofit organization that provides children from food-insecure homes with healthy weekend meals during the school year. To date, Prince has raised $31,659 which will feed nearly 7,000 kids in his community.

“I’m very surprised about it. I did not think I would get as far as I have today. I worked hard at it. I worked very hard, three years I think. I’ve done bake sales, Facebook campaigns, T-shirt sales,” said Prince. “It makes me feel good inside to know that kids get the things they need and help them understand what it means to be a child and to have a good life, and it makes me feel good inside to know they are having something on the table to eat.”

And he's part of a big rodeo family. His mom, JJ Hampton, is a 17-time world breakaway roping champion. She’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in December at AT&T Stadium. Proceeds from their T-shirt sales will go to Prince's charity of choice, Backpack Buddies of Erath County.

Prince is selling XL shirts for $23.00, and 2XL & 3XL for $25.00. They will be able to ship for $9.00 for the first shirt, and then add $4.00 for each additional shirt. Call their office to order: 254-965-4717.

If you would like to just make a donation, send donations to the following address.

2291 Northwest Loop

Stephenville, TX 76401

Checks can be made to: Backpack Buddies of Erath County.