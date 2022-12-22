Some Holiday Events Canceled Due to Frigid Weather

Some holiday events across North Texas have been canceled or postponed due to an Arctic blast affecting the state.

PRAIRIE LIGHTS

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 out of safety for event staff who are required to work outside, according to the event's website.

Guests holding pre-purchased general admission passes may use those passes on any night through Dec. 31.

Guests with Fast Passes for Thursday and Friday nights should check their email for instructions on how to redeem them for another evening.

Currently, event organizers intend to reopen the park on Christmas Eve and run through New Year's Eve as scheduled.

ENCHANT DALLAS

According to Enchant Dallas' website, the event will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to severe weather.

Ticket holders will receive an email.

DALLAS ZOO

The Dallas Zoo which holds the Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will be closed Thursday night, Dec.22.

The zoo will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 during the day and the Dallas Zoo Lights will also be closed Friday night.

"As we face bitterly cold temperatures this week, we’ve made some changes to our operations in the coming days with the safety of our guests and staff in mind," the zoo posted in a tweet.

If you have tickets for Dallas Zoo Lights on Thursday or Friday night or have tickets for a zoo visit on Friday, you will receive an email with options for rescheduling your visit.

According to the zoo, they will resume their regular schedule on Saturday, Dec. 24. The zoo will be open to the public during the day and the Dallas Zoo Lights will be closed for that evening.

Both the zoo and the Dallas Zoo Lights will be closed on Christmas Day.

FORT WORTH ZOO

The Fort Worth Zoo will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.

They will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo will be open on Christmas Day with shorter hours operating from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.