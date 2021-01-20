Smoothie King to Host Fundraiser for North Texas Food Bank

Smoothie King has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to host a fundraiser at Smoothie King locations in the Dallas area.

From Jan. 18 to Jan. 31, guests will have the opportunity to donate either $1 or $5 at checkout to show their support.

According to the North Texas Food Bank, one in six people in North Texas is food insecure and doesn't know where his or her next meal is coming from.

Every $1 helps provide three nutritious meals for hungry children, seniors and families in the community, the North Texas Food Bank said.

"We are proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank to feed nutritious meals to those in need," Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King and North Texas Food Bank board member, said. "I believe that no child or family should go hungry and providing nutritious meals to them fits perfectly with what our brand stands for. With this fundraiser, we hope to raise funds that will allow the North Texas Food Bank to feed hungry people well into 2021."

Kim joined the North Texas Food Bank board in the fall of 2020 and kicked off the partnership between Smoothie King and the charity with a $50,000 donation, North Texas Food Bank said.

According to the North Texas Food Bank, the purpose of the fundraiser at select Smoothie King locations is not only to help financially support the organization, but also to increase awareness that hunger and food insecurity is a year-round issue.

"The North Texas Food Bank team is thrilled to have Wan Kim join us on our board of directors," Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said. "With just a few months on the board he has already made a tremendous impact, he is committed to helping the NTFB meet our fundraising goals and this fundraising partnership is a perfect example of his tenacity for our mission. We are thankful to the Smoothie King team for championing our mission."

For more information and to contribute to the cause, please visit www.NTFB.org/SmoothieKing.