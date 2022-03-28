respiratory issues

Smoke From Wildfires Creates Respiratory Issues for Some North Texans

By Alanna Quillen

Smoke from wildfires is creating a haze that's causing respiratory issues for some North Texans.

Over the past three days, MedStar reports crews have responded to 87 calls for patients with a complaint of trouble breathing and 67 of the patients were transported to area hospitals.

"We've also had really the first warm maybes and hot temperatures of the season this past weekend and through today. So the combination of the poor air quality with the hotter temperatures might also be aggravating those respiratory ailments," said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

The Respiratory Health Association recommends that people in sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and people who have respiratory issues or lung disease limit outdoor activity, stay cool and comfortable, limit strenuous activity and stay hydrated.

"We're very concerned that as the smoke and the things that are in the air continue to linger," said Zavadsky. "We just want people to be very careful. If they're going to be outside, to not aggravate any underlying medical conditions that they may have."

Much of the smoke is coming from the Crittenburg Complex fire near Fort Hood according to the National Weather Service, which shared a radar image of the smoke drifting up to the DFW area.

The Crittenburg Complex fire has burned more than 17,000 acres and is 0% contained. Some communities in the Temple and Killeen area have had to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, firefighters are gaining control in other fires burning west of Fort Worth.

The Eastland Complex Fire -- which destroyed dozens of homes over a week ago and and killed a sheriff's deputy, has been 90% contained.

The Big L Fire that was burning in parts of Hood and Erath counties on March 20 is now 100% contained.

You can track the progress of active fires burning across Texas by clicking here.

