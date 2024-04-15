Small child killed after being mauled by dog in Duncanville, police say

An investigation is underway after a small child was viciously mauled to death by a dog in a Duncanville neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Duncanville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Lime Leaf Lane after reports of a child being attacked by a dog.

After arriving at the home with paramedics, police said they found the child unresponsive with severe injuries. The child was rushed to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas with Duncanville officers using emergency escorting.

Sadly, the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, authorities said.

Duncanville Police said Animal Control officials showed up at the home and took possession of the dog. There are no reports of any other injuries connected to the dog attack.

The police department added that criminal charges could be filed as a result of the child's death.