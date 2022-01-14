Fort Worth

Six Teens Arrested in Tarrant Robbery Ring: Police

Group face charges from aggravated robbery and burglary to possession of a stolen gun

By Scott Gordon

Six teenagers are accused of being part of a robbery ring that targeted four victims in Tarrant County in recent weeks including at least two cases in which the victim was set up by a woman, police say.

On Monday, police say a 19-year-old woman asked a man for a ride to Loop 820 and John T. White where he was then ambushed by armed teens and robbed of his clothes and car, Fort Worth police said.

The bandits also burglarized his home and stole a gun, police said.

Police said the same group robbed and assaulted another man in North Richland Hills later the same day and stole his vehicle. Investigators said they also robbed a man at La Gran Plaza on Jan. 5 and another person in Hurst in November.

Police did not provide details on those crimes.

Detectives tracked the two stolen cars and the suspects to Avenue L in Fort Worth.

Several weapons including the gun stolen on Monday have been recovered, police said.

Police identified the teens as 19-year-old Aron Martinez; 19-year-old Lauren De La Rosa; 17-year-old Fabian Almanza; and an unidentified 16-year-old male. They have been charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

Fort Worth police said two others, 17-year-old Justin Tovar and 19-year-old Keeaun Woods, are also facing charges in connection with the theft ring. Tovar is charged with aggravated robbery while Woods is charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

