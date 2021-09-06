Sister of Man Killed in Suspected Drunken-Driving Crash Has Message for Drivers

A woman whose brother was killed Saturday night in Garland by an alleged drunken driver urged anyone thinking about drinking and driving to think again.

"It's not even worth it to drink and drive. So please don't," Vicky Cazares said.

Her older brother, Aurelio Cazares Frias, was driving late Saturday night on Highway 66 between Dexham and East Centerville roads in Garland.

He was rear-ended, causing his car to flip and catch fire, police said. A woman in the car was also killed.

Police arrested the other driver, Gustavo Huerta Jr., on suspicion of drunken driving.

"I'm praying for this guy because, I mean, nothing is going to bring my brother back," Cazares said. "But I don't have anything towards this guy honestly."

She said Huerta should have thought twice.

"Just, I wish he could have taken a Lyft or an Uber home or somebody would have stopped him from driving," Cazares said.

Cazares remembered her brother as a good guy who worked hard as a gas station clerk and at other odd jobs.

Frias, 49, immigrated from Mexico when he was just 19.

"He was very quiet but, I mean, he was very funny and he loved to sing,” she said.

He sang heavy metal music.

"He was actually like a father to me. He raised me," she said.

Frias had 11 brothers and sisters. The rest of the family is grieving his loss.

"I believe people should have more conscience. And it's not worth it because today I lost my brother," Cazares said. "Tomorrow someone might lose someone close to them."

She said it happened so suddenly, so unexpectedly.

"It just caught us off guard. We were making plans to celebrate Labor Day weekend,” Cazares said.