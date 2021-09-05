2 Dead in Crash; Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested: Garland Police

Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash that Garland police say was caused by a suspected drunken driver.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 66 between Dexham and East Centerville roads.

Police investigators think a tan SUV driven by Gustavo Huerta Jr. rear-ended a maroon car, which caused the car to hit a concrete barrier, overturn then crash and burn in a ditch.

The two people in the car died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Huerta, 30, stayed at the scene after the crash. Police said the investigation led officers to think he was impaired.

Huerta was arrested and faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said. His bail has not been set.

The westbound lanes of the highway reopened at about 11:40 a.m.