Silver Alert issued for missing Arlington man, 77

Arlington police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Police said Eugene McGruder was reported missing by his family after being last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday on the 6200 block of St. Leonard Drive, near the intersection of S. Cooper Street and Sublett Road, wearing a brown coat and blue jogging suit with stripes on the side.

NBC 5 News Arlington police are looking for Eugene McGruder, missing since Dec. 11, 2024.

McGruder is Black, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said he may have been traveling in a blue 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Texas license plate BV1 1375 and a silver toolbox in the bed.

Police said McGruder could be in danger and poses a credible threat to his safety and health.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5772 or by calling 911.

