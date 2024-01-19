Sherman High School's ‘Oklahoma!' musical to debut Friday following casting controversy

The Sherman High School production of Oklahoma! is set to debut Friday.

The musical received international attention in November of 2023 ago when a student was kicked out of the lead role for reasons he believed to be related to his gender.

Max Hightower, a senior at the school, is transgender. He thrived in the school's choir and theater programs for the last four years, and was cast in his first lead role in October 2023.

Max and his parents were elated until they were notified two weeks later by the school principal that there was a new policy, and Max was subsequently removed from the role.

Several girls in the production also lost their roles under the new policy because they has been cast in male parts.

Sherman ISD released a statement saying the production was being reviewed after "It was brought to the district's attention that the current production contained mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content."

"There is no policy on how students are assigned to roles. As it relates to this particular production, the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting."

After community outcry, school trustees directed the superintendent to reinstate students in their previous roles, and a third party investigation into the decision is ongoing.

For those who won't be able to make it up to Sherman for the play on Friday, viewers will be able to watch online for $15. Tickets can be purchased here.