Trans student, others denied from roles in ‘Oklahoma!' musical at Sherman High School

A decision by school leaders in the Sherman Independent School District is affecting the upcoming high school musical due to gender-related concerns.

Max Hightower, a senior at Sherman High School, has thrived in the school's choir and theater programs for the last four years. In October, the 17-year-old landed his first lead role in the school's production of "Oklahoma!"

However, Max was later kicked out of his lead role in the musical, and he believes it is because he is a transgender male.

Max and his parents were elated until they were notified two weeks later by the school principal that there was a new policy.

"And [he] said we're instituting a new policy where only males can play males, and only females can play females," said Max's father, Phillip Hightower.

"I was devastated," said Hightower.

His father said their son's identity has never been an issue with the District, and the decision by school leaders cost other students their roles, too. Parents plan to appeal to the school board.

"I'm not an activist. I'm not highly political. I have both liberal and conservative beliefs. I'm just a dad that wants to fight for his kid," Hightower said.

Sherman ISD released a statement saying the production was being reviewed after "It was brought to the district's attention that the current production contained mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content."

"There is no policy on how students are assigned to roles. As it relates to this particular production, the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting."

Hightower said that was not the explanation he received from the principal, and the statement surprised him.

"It struck me as kind of odd because it's 'Oklahoma!'" Hightower said. "Maybe I saw the abridged version, but it's not 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'."

Hightower said his family has been comforted by community reaction after sharing Max's story online. Austin College's theater department invited Max to a special event over the weekend.

"The outpouring of love and support was something like I'd never seen before. I didn't see any hate in any of that," Hightower said.

He praised Max's theater teacher for creating an inclusive space for all kids to shine and hopes it can continue.

"I'm not going to quit advocating for my son – ever. Max has shown me what real strength is," Hightower said.

Read the complete statement from Sherman ISD:

We understand that questions have arisen regarding the current production of Oklahoma! by students at Sherman High School, including how students are assigned to roles.

The public performance of a high school musical requires the consideration and balance of a variety of factors given the fact that it is a production by students, the majority of whom are underage. It was brought to the District's attention that the current production contained mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content. Unfortunately, all aspects of the production need to be reviewed, including content, stage production/props, and casting to ensure that the production is appropriate for the high school stage.

There is no policy on how students are assigned to roles. As it relates to this particular production, the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting. Because the nature and subject matter of productions vary, the District is not inclined to apply this criteria to all future productions.

The District will postpone the performances from December 8-10, 2023, to a later date. The District anticipates the public performances will be scheduled for some time after January 15, 2024. Between now and then, we will be working diligently to produce Oklahoma! as a musical that is appropriate for the high school stage.

We recognize and greatly appreciate the hard work and commitment all team members have exhibited to support the production to date. We thank the entire community for its patience and understanding during this time.