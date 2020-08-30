Severe Weather Damages Homes, Businesses in North Texas

Powerful downburst winds are to blame for the destruction in and near the community of Briar, northwest of Fort Worth Saturday night.

There were no fatalities.

Briar-Reno Fire Department Fire Marshal Moses Druxman said six people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Druxman reported 10 commercial buildings were damaged and at least 25 RVs were overturned or damaged.

People who rode out the storm said it hit with little warning.

Last night's storms produced severe downburst winds & damage across parts of North TX. There was significant damage in Briar caused by a very strong downburst & no indications that a tornado occurred. They can be very dangerous... Here's how they form! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/mYH7CoATeP — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 30, 2020

Gail Myers said it looked like a tornado.

“I was looking out our window at the tornado as it came towards us. It was just whipping everything around,” Myers said.

Myers said she and her husband were inside their RV as the wind rocked it back and forth.

“We just grabbed each other and held on,” Myers said. “I did a lot of praying.”

Penny Lowe said there was little time to take cover when the strong microburst hit.

“I was on a golf cart taking an AC unit to a resident,” Lowe said. “We got sidetracked with hail and wound up inside a shed, watching it come over, watching trailers flip over.”

Lance Day said he rushed to the Clean Leaving RV Park to assess the damage Saturday evening.

“It’s just total devastation,” Day said. “There are seven RVs that are upside down, spun around, 10 or 12 RVs that slid over 6 or 8 feet.”

By Sunday, Day and others in the community helped remove tree debris while cranes helped pull RVs right side up.

“Folks are showing up from everywhere,” Druxman said.

Druxman said the Briar-Reno Fire Department was collecting donations for displaced residents.

He said anyone in need of help could call 817-677-4227.