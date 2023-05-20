Security Guard Killed at Preston Center Identified, Search For Gunman Ongoing

The security guard killed Friday after a confrontation with a person suspected of breaking into a car has been identified.

Dallas police identified the victim Saturday morning as 34-year-old Adalberto Santiago. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive by Preston Center. According to preliminary information from police, Santiago confronted a suspect breaking into a car at the scene. A fight broke out and Santiago was shot by the suspect, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Marcus Santi, a trainer at Preston Fitness, said he was with a client at the time.

“A man lost his life. Why?” Santi said Saturday. “He’s just trying to do his job honorably, stop someone from breaking into a car. This thief was willing to murder.”

Dallas police said the suspect was able to get away in a gold sedan, captured on surveillance video obtained by NBC 5. The car was found just before 5 p.m. Friday in a closed business parking lot in the 2200 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road.

The suspect remains on the run as of Saturday.

Santi said he didn’t know Santiago, but there are security guards who are frequently seen at Preston Center.

“Especially up top at the garage and then you’ll just see them walking, strolling around,” he said. “Everybody here is very, very friendly. We all wave hello at each other, we all say hi. You don’t expect something like that to happen in this area.”

He added, he appreciates the work they do.

“It does make you wonder what the world is coming to.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Detective Jonequia Acrond at 214-605-4691 or email jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov.