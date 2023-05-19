University Park

Preston Center Security Guard Shot, Search for Gunman Ongoing

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A security guard was shot during a confrontation with a person suspected of breaking into vehicles at Preston Center, University Park Police say.

According to the police, the shooting took place at or near a parking garage near the intersection of Westchester Drive and Luther Lane at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The security guard was hospitalized and was said to be in critical condition. No further information has been confirmed about the guard's injuries.

The person who shot the guard was reported to have left the scene in a gold Toyota Camry. A description of the person was not provided.

Dallas Police and University Park Police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

University ParkDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us