Preston Center Security Guard Shot, Search for Gunman Ongoing

A security guard was shot during a confrontation with a person suspected of breaking into vehicles at Preston Center, University Park Police say.

According to the police, the shooting took place at or near a parking garage near the intersection of Westchester Drive and Luther Lane at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The security guard was hospitalized and was said to be in critical condition. No further information has been confirmed about the guard's injuries.

The person who shot the guard was reported to have left the scene in a gold Toyota Camry. A description of the person was not provided.

Dallas Police and University Park Police are investigating.