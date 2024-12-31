Search continues a week after 8-year-old girl swept away in Sherman creek

The search for Clara Robinson continues, reaching its 8th day. It has been a week since the 8-year-old girl went missing after her family's car hydroplaned off U.S. Highway 75 and into Post Oak Creek on Christmas Eve morning.

In a social media post, the Sherman Police Department said they are still working diligently to locate Robinson.

Police said the search will continue until she's found.

Please keep the Robinson family in your prayers. Somehow, a week has already passed since this tragedy began. We’re still here, Clara. Sherman Police Department via Facebook

Multiple local, regional, and state first responders are involved in search efforts in the water, on the ground, and in the air.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Denison Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Corrections, and Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) have stepped up to help search efforts.

On Saturday, the search operations focused on large piles of driftwood after recent storms and possible eddies in the targeted search area along Post Oak Creek and Choctaw Creek.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, as the Robinson family traveled from Oklahoma to celebrate Christmas in McKinney, their vehicle careened off U.S. 75 and police received a call about a car being swept away by floodwaters in a drainage ditch of Post Oak Creek.

The Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue were able to rescue four of the six passengers in the vehicle; one of them was a 5-year-old girl who was found underwater and unresponsive. Sherman first responders saved her, and she was released from the hospital the next day.

Sherman police said the family patriarch, Will Robinson, died during the crash.

The Durant Independent School District in Oklahoma said publicly that Will Robinson was a coach in the district. Counselors will be on hand as students return to class after the holiday break.

Vigils were held Friday evening and Saturday afternoon as the Grayson County community prayed for the family and the first responders searching for Clara Robinson.

Community members in Sherman are hoping for a miracle as rescue teams continue to search for an 8-year-old girl. She's been missing ever since her family's car careened into a creek the day before Christmas. It happened in Grayson County off US highway 75. Candace Sweat has more from a vigil for the family.

Sherman police have warned about donation campaigns launched claiming to benefit the Robinson family. The Sherman Police Department confirmed an account at First United Bank has been created for donation purposes and is the only verified fundraiser.

Anyone with any information that can help in the search effort is asked to call the Sherman Police Department’s non-emergency number, 903-892-7290.