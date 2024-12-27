Search and rescue teams resumed their search Friday for an 8-year-old girl missing after her family's car hydroplaned off U.S. 75 and into Post Oak Creek on Christmas Eve morning.

During a Friday news conference authorities identified the young girl who was swept away as 8-year-old Clara Robinson. Sherman Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat said her father, Will Robinson, died during the crash.

As the search enters its fourth day, Sherman authorities shared more information about the family and the crash.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, as the Robinson family traveled from Oklahoma to celebrate Christmas in McKinney, their vehicle careened off U.S. 75 and police received a call about a car being swept away by floodwaters in a drainage ditch of Post Oak Creek.

The Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue were able to rescue four of the six passengers in the vehicle, one of them was a 5-year-old girl who was found underwater and unresponsive. Sherman first responders performed life-saving measures on the way to the hospital and were able to save her. According to Sherman Fire-Rescue, she was released the next day and is back with her mother and sisters.

Sherman Fire-Rescue said Will Robinson was found dead, and it appears he was trying to help his daughter.

"The reports that we have is that the father did have the little girl in his arms at one time during the event and later they were seen, they weren't together. So, it looks like he was trying to save her," said Bart Bowman with Sherman Fire-Rescue.

First responders from Sherman Fire-Rescue, Sherman Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Task Force 2 resumed search efforts to find Clara Robinson on Friday.

"Our main priority the past four days has been and continues to be finding this 8-year-old girl, we ask our community to continue to praying for this family during this unfathomable time of grief," Sherman police chief Jason Jeffcoat.

Dive teams, search personnel in kayaks, K9 teams as well as drones are involved in the search. The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter also joined the search Friday as the skies cleared.

Search teams are split between creeks and other targeted areas along a ten-mile stretch from Post Oak Creek to Choctaw Creek.

We're doing everything we can to find her Sherman Police Lt. Samuel Boyle

Sherman's police chief also issued a warning Friday about donation campaigns that have been launched claiming to benefit the Robinson family. Jeffcoat asked the public to do research and verify fundraisers before making donations.

If anyone has any information that can help in the search effort they are asked to call the Sherman Police Department’s non-emergency number (903) 892-7290.