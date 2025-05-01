Severe weather in the Metroplex brought down trees, flooded roads and knocked out power for thousands as much of the area Wednesday was under an increased risk of flooding and tornadoes.

The four core counties in the DFW area all felt the effects of Wednesday’s severe weather.

Wednesday brought heavy rain, strong winds and widespread tornado watches were issued across the Metroplex.

In Tarrant County, a house on Lipscomb Street in Fort Worth was left smoking after being hit by lightning.

“I heard thunder and boom,” said neighbor Aurelio Rubio.

And flooding spilled out along the Trinity River, where the annual Mayfest celebration is set to kick off on Thursday.

In Saginaw, floodwaters stalled out cars.

“I was just driving to the gym today and didn’t think it was that high. When I drove through it, it washed up over the hood,” one driver told NBC 5 about the high waters that stalled out his car. “Once that happened, the engine shut down.”

High water was also a concern in Dallas County, where Dallas Fire-Rescue said they responded to more than a dozen calls for stalled out cars Wednesday morning.

Some of the most severe damage to homes was caused in Mesquite neighborhoods, including the Meadowbrook Drive area, where falling trunks and branches hit multiple homes.

‘’There was a lot of high winds, thunder, a lot of thunder, it’s crazy out here, it’s too much,’’ said Marco Rivas. “We’re fine, just a couple branches, but the rest of the neighborhood is not doing so well.’’

In Collin County,, a USPS mail truck flipped onto its side, and drivers had to slow to a crawl due to high water on the roads.

In Denton County, firefighters saw floodwaters reach as high as car headlights, turning parking lots in the Krum area into traps that drivers couldn’t plow through.

“The water’s just flowing like a river,” one driver told NBC 5.

ONCOR’s outage map reported that more than 6,000 homes and businesses were still without power across Dallas and Tarrant counties on Wednesday night.

You can find the latest numbers on local outages here.