Heavy rain caused flash flooding across Tarrant County on Wednesday

Heavy rain Wednesday morning into the afternoon caused some minor flooding on streets across Tarrant County.

Vendors preparing for Mayfest in Fort Worth had some delays after a road inside Trinity Park became impassable due to rushing floodwater. Once the water receded, the street was clear. Organizers said while there were some delays, the festival will begin as scheduled, which is May 1.

In Saginaw, in the 600 block of S. Saginaw Blvd, ditches along the roadway began to spill over with water, causing flooding on multiple entryways into different businesses, restaurants and shops. A woman reported to be stuck in her vehicle near the Taco Casa was rescued and her car was later towed.

At a different entrance, two other cars stalled in the high water.

"Just coming to the gym today, saw the high water, and didn't think it was that high, drove through it and it washed up over the hood, once that happened, the engine shut down and all the electrical system went out," said Duane Beatty, whose car stalled.

He reached out to insurance and waited for a tow truck as he reflected on what happened to the 2019 Dodge Challenger.

"Actually, it's my wife's that I got to take," chuckled Beatty, who said he now has to get his wife a new set of wheels.

About 12 miles west in White Settlement, city crews worked to remove debris under a bridge where a creek flows. The twigs, trash and other items caused some backup of water.

"It's been a lot worse, I've seen when it comes over the guardrail," said James Tidwell, who has lived along the creek for the past 17 years.

He said he's never had water come into his yard, but didn't want Mother Nature to test how much the creek can hold.

"The ground is soaked right now; if it comes down any more, we could have a problem," said Tidwell.

Fort Worth Fire Department said they responded to 16 fires, several downed power lines, 6 high water rescues and at least 37 car crashes.