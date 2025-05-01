weather

Heavy rain caused flash flooding across Tarrant County on Wednesday

After several hours of intense rain, some creeks, ditches and side streets began to overflow with rainwater

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy rain Wednesday morning into the afternoon caused some minor flooding on streets across Tarrant County.

Vendors preparing for Mayfest in Fort Worth had some delays after a road inside Trinity Park became impassable due to rushing floodwater. Once the water receded, the street was clear. Organizers said while there were some delays, the festival will begin as scheduled, which is May 1.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In Saginaw, in the 600 block of S. Saginaw Blvd, ditches along the roadway began to spill over with water, causing flooding on multiple entryways into different businesses, restaurants and shops. A woman reported to be stuck in her vehicle near the Taco Casa was rescued and her car was later towed.

At a different entrance, two other cars stalled in the high water.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Just coming to the gym today, saw the high water, and didn't think it was that high, drove through it and it washed up over the hood, once that happened, the engine shut down and all the electrical system went out," said Duane Beatty, whose car stalled.

He reached out to insurance and waited for a tow truck as he reflected on what happened to the 2019 Dodge Challenger.

"Actually, it's my wife's that I got to take," chuckled Beatty, who said he now has to get his wife a new set of wheels.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

weather 20 mins ago

Ellis County hit with flash floods during Wednesday downpour

Wise County 49 mins ago

Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper ‘The Super Looper' dies at the age of 69

About 12 miles west in White Settlement, city crews worked to remove debris under a bridge where a creek flows. The twigs, trash and other items caused some backup of water.

"It's been a lot worse, I've seen when it comes over the guardrail," said James Tidwell, who has lived along the creek for the past 17 years.

He said he's never had water come into his yard, but didn't want Mother Nature to test how much the creek can hold.

"The ground is soaked right now; if it comes down any more, we could have a problem," said Tidwell.

Fort Worth Fire Department said they responded to 16 fires, several downed power lines, 6 high water rescues and at least 37 car crashes.

This article tagged under:

weather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us