Bands of flooding rains were pushing east out of the area late Wednesday afternoon, after dropping an estimated 3 to 6 inches of rain in parts of North Texas.

In Dallas County, a flash flood warning, issued just before noon, was set to expire at 4:15 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews were dispatched to at least 13 calls since heavy rains started just after 11 a.m.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed it responded to a high-water call in northwest Dallas. When officers arrived at the intersection of Shady Trail and Glenda Lane, the driver was able to get out of a vehicle stuck in high water on their own and was not injured, according to Dallas PD.

Roberta Bell said driving conditions were less than ideal.

"It's horrible, I've seen several accidents," Bell said.

She added that most of her day would be spent in and around Love Field, driving for a ride-share service she expected to stay busy into the evening.

"Make some money," Bell added. "People that usually walk, they don’t want to walk today, they’re going to ride.”