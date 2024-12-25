Search and rescue teams continue to search for an 8-year-old girl after a car hydroplaned off Highway 75 and into Post Oak Creek.

Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue responded to a car crash near Highway 75 and Taylor Street on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. a vehicle careened off Highway 75 and became trapped in a drainage ditch of Post Oak Creek. The vehicle continued to travel down the creek towards Houston Street until first responders were able to reach them near Highway 56, according to a statement from Sherman PD.

First responders were able to rescue four of the six passengers in the vehicle and one body was recovered several hours later, police said. Two people remain in the hospital and two people have been discharged, all of the passengers reduced are expected to survive.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved state search and rescue teams to assist with the continued search for the missing 8-year-old girl. Crews continued to look for the girl overnight.

The identities of the passengers have not been released. Police did say they were traveling from Southern Oklahoma to McKinney.