Multiple school districts in North Texas are putting school bonds in front of the voters on Election Day.

None of the requests is bigger than what Plano ISD has proposed – nearly $1.5 billion to pay for renovations and security upgrades.

“One of the things that I hear most often is, ’We moved to Plano because of the school system,’” said Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams. “So, if you didn’t grow up in Plano, and you were not a product of Plano, people do their homework and find their way here. And that speaks volumes.”

The ballot measures that voters will be asked to approve individually come under four categories:

School renovations and safety

Instructional technology

Event Center

Safety and maintenance at stadiums

Renovations and security upgrades are planned for each of Plano ISD’s 73 campuses, according to Deputy Superintendent Johnny Hill.

“We look around in Collin County and there is a lot of growth, a lot of school districts are adding new stuff, and I think it is super important on us that we keep up with what’s going on around us,” Hill said. “Frisco, and Prosper, and some of these other school districts that are able [to expand] because of new students coming in, [it is important] that we take a look and evaluate and do a strong evaluation of our facilities.”

The Birdville ISD in Tarrant County, which primarily serves students who live in Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, and Watauga, also has a major school bond that it is putting before the voters.

Three propositions on the ballot total $359.8 million and will go toward renovations, the consolidation of two campuses into one, and security upgrades throughout the district.

“We are starting with the oldest buildings, buildings built in the late-40s and 50s, and trying to address those because we are not a young school district, we are a very mature school district and so it is just coming back around [for the needed upgrades],” said Mark Thomas, Chief Communications Officer for Birdville ISD.

Both Plano and Birdville stressed that, because of rising property values in the region, they will be able to raise the money needed to pay off these bonds while lowering the tax rate that property owners will pay.

“It’s hard for people to understand sometimes. At the end of the day, we talk a lot about tax rate, not so much tax bill because we don’t control the tax bill,” Thomas said.