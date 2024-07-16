Satou Sabally to represent Germany at Paris Olympics

North Texas will have yet another athlete heading to the Paris Olympics. Dallas Wings star forward Satou Sabally will represent Germany at the Paris Olympics. The Germans officially announced their roster on Monday.

Germany is in Group C at the Paris Games, which means they will also have to make it through the U.S. women who have won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals. Japan and Belgium are also in that group. The Germans will wrap up Group play against Team U.S.A. on Aug. 4.

Germany qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever after Sabally led the squad to wins over Brazil and Serbia at the Qualifying Tournament in Brazil in February.

Sabally hasn't played for the Wings this season after undergoing a shoulder procedure during the offseason. The 6-4 forward was drafted second overall by the Wings in 2020. In her four seasons in a Dallas Wings, Sabally has averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in 82 games, starting 72 of them.

In 2023, her most successful at the pro level, the Oregon alum tallied 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals in 38 games. In addition, she shot a career–high 43.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Sabally has been named the 2023 KIA Most Improved Player and earned First Team All-WNBA accolades. She was a WNBA All-Star Game starter, an Associated Press All-WNBA Second Team honoree, garnered the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award, and was a Western Conference Player of the Week.