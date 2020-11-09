Salvation Army Angel Tree Program 2020

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program has returned for the 2020 holiday season!

This year, the time-honored tradition will go virtual!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army invite you to help children, seniors and special needs adults throughout the DFW metroplex.

An increased need financially, physically and emotionally has been caused by the pandemic. The Salvation Army of North Texas is asking supporters in the community to continue their generosity by adopting an Angel.

This year, due to Covid-19, adoptions will be available online. This will help to create a safe and easy option to support those in need this holiday season.

To adopt an Angel online, visit www.salarmy.us/ntxangel. Once there, you can choose the age and gender of the Angel you would like to adopt. This year, you will receive digital tags that can be printed at home.

The Salvation Army is offering a contactless way for donors to return their Angel Tree gifts. To keep the entire process safe and socially distanced, donors can put their gifts in their trunks and staff and volunteers, equipped with PPE, will remove the gifts without the donor having to leave their car.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program starts today, November 9th. The last day to adopt Angels is Tuesday, December 1st. Saturday, December 5th is the last day to return gifts for your angel, but donors can begin returning them as early as Monday, November 30th.

There will be drive-through drop off locations all across North Texas!

These drive-through drop off locations include Salvation Army Christmas Centers in Dallas and Fort Worth. Also included in this year’s drive-through drop off locations are seven partner malls (listed below).

The Salvation Army Angel Tree 2020

Start Date: November 9th

Last Day to Adopt an Angel: December 1st

Gift Drop offs at varying locations: November 30th – December 5th

Distribution of gifts to families take place: December 12-19

Drive-Thru Drop Off Locations:

Mall partner drive-through drop offs will take place between December 4th – December 5th from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

ARLINGTON

The Parks at Arlington

DALLAS

Galleria Dallas

NorthPark Center

DENTON

Golden Triangle Mall

FORT WORTH

Hulen Mall

HURST

North East Mall

PLANO

The Shops at Willow Bend

To find a location near you, visit the Salvation Army’s website for a full list of drive-through locations at www.salvationarmynorthtexas.org.

Help us bring joy and smiles to your fellow North Texans in need this holiday season.