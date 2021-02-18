Rolling Power Cuts Coming to an End, Oncor Says, But Outages Continue Due to Damage

Rolling, controlled power outages are now coming to an end for hundreds of thousands of North Texans, Oncor says.

Oncor and other utility providers were instructed Wednesday by ERCOT to begin restoring power that was previously dropped from the electricity grid, Oncor said in a tweet.

"As a result of the increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has since been able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages," Oncor's statement read.

While rotating outages are coming to an end, approximately 150,000 customers remain without power due to equipment damage, Oncor said.

"Our personnel will continue working 24/7 to restore power to the remaining customers," Oncor's statement read. "We recognize the hardships this power emergency has caused our customers & communities. We appreciate their patience as we awaited the return of electric generation & protected the TX electric grid."

Oncor said they expect it will take some time for their outage map to reflect the latest developments because of the large amounts of system activity.

Oncor said they will continue following ERCOT's instructions and additional updates will be announced on social media.

