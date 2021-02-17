Nearly 3 Million Texans Without Power Wednesday as Winter Storm Continues

Oncor is warning of further outages Wednesday as North Texans brace for a second winter storm that's bringing continued snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A total of 2.7 million households across Texas remain in the dark as of Wednesday, ERCOT, the company that oversees the state's electric grid, announced on Twitter. It marks some improvement over the 3.7 million outages reported the day before.

Oncor on Wednesday reported more than 160,000 customers were without power in Dallas County as of 5 a.m. with nearly 150,000 in Tarrant County, 59,000 in Collin County and 26,000 in Denton County.

Meanwhile, Oncor said lower power demand overnight allowed for some power restoration and increased capability to rotate outages throughout their service area.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: There continues to be a lack of available generation, and as a result, controlled outages remain in place as directed by @ERCOT_ISO. — Oncor (@oncor) February 17, 2021

"However, as we saw yesterday, low temperatures of the early morning and increased power demand may result in direction from ERCOT to once again reduce additional load. We will continue to take their direction as we focus on ensuring the integrity of the electric grid," Oncor wrote.

"We continue to strive toward providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest as soon as enough generation is available," the statement read.

Bill Magness, president and CEO of ERCOT, spoke with NBC 5 Senior Investigative Reporter Scott Friedman Tuesday morning and said if the weather cooperates and if they get more power generation online, they hope to tell electric providers they can restore service to many customers later this week.

ERCOT said the demand for power began to exceed the available supply early Monday morning and they were forced to order rotating, controlled power outages to keep the grid intact and to help even more people not experience longer uncontrolled blackouts that could last for weeks or even months.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) added ERCOT reform as an emergency item to the current Texas legislative session. The governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot says The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the nonprofit that oversees the state’s power grid, “has been anything but reliable” and is adding ERCOT reform as an emergency legislative item this legislative session.

"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Abbott in a statement on Tuesday. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable."

On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Texas had requested 60 generators and that hospitals and nursing homes would get priority. Thirty-five warming shelters were opened to accommodate more than 1,000 people around the state, FEMA said during a briefing. But even they weren’t spared from the outages, as Houston was forced to close two on Monday because of a loss in power.