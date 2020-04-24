Rockwall Councilman Arrested on Child Porn Charges: PD

A Rockwall city councilman was arrested Thursday after being accused of sending child pornography on a messaging app, police say.

Patrick Trowbridge, 52, was held Thursday in the Rockwall County Jail on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, police said in a news release.

According to police, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children told investigators about multiple videos of possible child pornography being sent from an IP address in the city of Rockwall.

Detectives determined the messages were sent through the KIK app from Trowbridge's home, police said.

A search of the home on Thursday revealed images of child pornography on a smartphone belonging to Trowbridge, police said.

He was taken into custody and held on $20,000 bond for each charge, totaling $60,000, jail records showed.

Trowbridge was elected to the city council in 2018 and has previously volunteered with the YMCA, according to his online biography.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.