Rockwall

Rockwall Councilman Arrested on Child Porn Charges: PD

Patrick Trowbridge, 52, was held Thursday in the Rockwall County Jail on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, police said in a news release.
NBC 5 News | Rockwall PD

Patrick Trowbridge, 52, was held Thursday in the Rockwall County Jail on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, police said in a news release.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Rockwall city councilman was arrested Thursday after being accused of sending child pornography on a messaging app, police say.

Patrick Trowbridge, 52, was held Thursday in the Rockwall County Jail on three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, police said in a news release.

According to police, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children told investigators about multiple videos of possible child pornography being sent from an IP address in the city of Rockwall.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 19 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing 1 hour ago

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Detectives determined the messages were sent through the KIK app from Trowbridge's home, police said.

A search of the home on Thursday revealed images of child pornography on a smartphone belonging to Trowbridge, police said.

He was taken into custody and held on $20,000 bond for each charge, totaling $60,000, jail records showed.

Trowbridge was elected to the city council in 2018 and has previously volunteered with the YMCA, according to his online biography.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article tagged under:

Rockwallpatrick trowbridgerockwall pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us