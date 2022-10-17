Rideshare Driver Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault of SMU Student

Late Monday night, Uber confirmed it has deactivated a driver from its platform after Dallas Police arrested him on charges that he sexually assaulted an SMU student.

The victim says it happened on the ride home Friday morning. At around 2 a.m. Friday police say a woman was sexually assaulted near an SMU sorority house on Daniel Avenue, commonly known as "sorority row."

SMU students told NBC 5 they received automated alerts following the incident, which police say happened while the woman was a passenger inside the rideshare vehicle.

Following the news, students reflected on their own ride-share practices. They said they have plans to stay safe but realize those precautionary steps aren't always guaranteed to ensure they won’t be harmed.

“We put so much trust in these apps and everything and you just never know what could happen,” one student said.

An arrest affidavit says the victim fell asleep inside the rideshare on the way back to her sorority house.

She told police she woke up to the driver assaulting her. Once home, the victim called her brother who was able to identify the car and point police in the direction of the driver.

Campus police arrested 50-year-old suspect Anselmo Amil Contreras and charged him with sexual assault.

On campus, students said it's yet another reminder of the long list of scenarios that could quickly turn dangerous.

“Going out, you have to be more on guard if someone puts something in your drink, or you're talking to the wrong person or if you're by yourself. So, I think it's just another thing you have to worry about,” one student told NBC 5.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available.

The Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center has a 24-hour hotline. Please call 1-800-656-4673, or visit https://dallasrapecrisis.org/