A retired North Texas teacher said that her money has been returned to her after reporting that strangers somehow stole nearly $10,000 she had just taken out of her retirement fund.

After more than a decade of teaching and contributing to her retirement fund, Laurie Trees recently opted to withdraw the entire amount.

$9,785.95.

“Just to get caught up on bills and not have to worry,” she said. “Take my granddaughter on Spring Break we wanted to go to Galveston and just enjoy not having to worry about every penny.”

Trees had the fund deposited directly into her convenient, problem-free Cash App account.

She used Cash App as her primary banking account and has never experienced a problem, though she’s also never deposited such a large sum of money.

She said she anticipated hiring construction workers for some of her home repairs, and they typically request payment through the app.

“I’ve been on [Cash App’s] website where it says: ‘your money is safe,” she said. “I saw that Wells Fargo Bank backs them and another bank.”

But almost as soon as the money appeared in her account on March 1, it was gone.

“March 2, boom. Boom. Boom. It’s gone by the morning,” she said, showing her account and three “fraudulent charges.”

“I thought I was crazy,” she said, thinking back.

Trees showed NBC 5 her Cash App account, which showed two payments to a woman for $2,200 and $7,500.

A third payment of $85, the last of her retirement fund deposit, to a different user quickly followed.

When asked if she had any idea how this could have happened to her, Trees responded, “I really don’t know.”

She said she was penniless. Her Cash App showed a balance of $0.95.

“We actually went to a food bank for food because I actually had no money for groceries,” she said.

The lifelong Midlothian resident, who works part-time at a dance studio to support himself, filed a police report.

The Midlothian Police Department confirms there is an active investigation.

Making matters worse, she says, Cash App refused to refund the two large payments.

Trees shared an email she says Cash App sent her informing her the dispute over $2,200 and $7,500 was ‘denied.’

“I hope Cash App does the right thing,” she said.

Trees admits she made several mistakes along the way, including not activating any of the app’s available security measures to protect her money.

Trees also wondered if an old cell phone she recycled at Walmart without erasing the data may have landed in the wrong hands.

“It’s on my brain every second. Not that you’re supposed to put money first,” she said. “It’s just so unfair.”

The retired English teacher hopes others protect their hard-earned money.

“I would hate for this to happen to somebody else because it’s devastating,” she said.

Later in the day, Trees reached out to NBC 5's Maria Guerrero and told her Cash App refunded her $9,700.

"It's because of YOU!" she exclaimed.

NBC 5 communicated with Cash App corporate representatives over two days about Trees’ situation, sharing her account information and that of the alleged crook.

A spokesperson for the company said they cannot provide information on specific accounts for their customer’s privacy, but the spokesperson sent NBC 5 a statement detailing several safeguards available for all Cash App users:

Cash App has a Security Lock feature that requires a Face ID, Touch ID, or a Cash App PIN code (separate from your device passcode) to transfer funds and open the app. Cash App will also notify you if your PIN or security settings are changed.

Customers can also block or report other users and/or set incoming payment requests to come from phone contacts only.

If customers have questions about their account, they can contact Cash App Support through the app, website, or by phone. Cash App's phone number is 1-800-969-1940, 7 days per week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.