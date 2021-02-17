Resident, Two Firefighters Injured During Overnight Apartment Fire

A Frisco resident was rescued by firefighters who responded to an overnight apartment fire on Wednesday.

According to the Frisco Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Gaylord Parkway at approximately 1:12 a.m.

Officials said the fire broke out at the Circa Frisco Apartments and quickly spread to multiple units.

The apartment building housed 260 units in total, officials said.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they began rescue efforts and called for firefighters from multiple other departments including Allen, Plano, Prosper, and McKinney to respond to the scene.

According to officials, departments from Little Elm and The Colony also responded to assist with local calls.

Officials said a resident was injured during the fire and was treated at the scene by Frisco firefighters.

The resident transported to Medical City Plano with burn and respiratory injuries, officials said.

According to Frisco fire officials, the resident remains hospitalized.

Two Frisco firefighters also suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The firefighters have since been released from the hospital.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and the number of displaced residents has not yet been determined.