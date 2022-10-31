Reindeer Manor Halloween Park to Move After Nearly Half Century

For 49 years, Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak has been giving visitors a scare...in the best way.

"As near as we can tell, we can't find an example of an older existing haunted house," Reindeer Manor Halloween Park co-owner Alex Lohmann said. "I love Halloween, and the artistry, and the imagery behind it. Haunting is an art."

At Reindeer Manor, they say haunting is a year-round thing.

"Oh yeah, and by the way, the building is haunted. Don't worry about it," Lohmann said. "We see shadows of people. We hear voices."

That's not why people come every Halloween.

"I mean, you can't sell tickets to something that only happens periodically," but it is indeed part of what goes on out here," Lohmann said.

The house was built in 1920. The Halloween Park started in 1974. After nearly half a century, this is the last year at the Red Oak location.

"If I didn't laugh I'd cry," Lohmann said. "I intended to be carried out of here feet first in a bag, hopefully not anytime soon, but you know, progress is progress."

Progress is surrounding the Red Oak property in the form of construction. New roads are being paved to make way for new businesses.

"15 feet away from me, that's a new road," Lohmann said pointing just over the tree line.

Lohmann says he is planning to move the Reindeer Manor Halloween Park to a new location next year.

"It's a total escape," Lohmann said, explaining why people like haunted houses. "They get to immerse themselves into something else, and there's that little adrenaline rush that you get. People like that element of danger, while knowing they're safe."

The Reindeer Manor Halloween Park is open Halloween night from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The last run is Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.