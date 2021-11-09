Plano

Red Cross Opening New Blood Donation Center in Plano

American Red Cross 1200
NBCConnecticut.com

The American Red Cross is opening its second North Texas blood and platelet donation center in Plano.

The facility, the Red Cross's second in North Texas, will "provide more robust opportunities for blood donors and extend the types of blood products we can obtain and distribute throughout the region and country," said Keith Rhodes, CEO of the American Red Cross North Texas Region.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

It comes in a time of critical emergency blood and platelet shortage, the Red Cross says. The organization says its national blood supply is dropping to the lowest it's been at this time of year in more than a decade.

To schedule an appointment to donate visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the free Red Cross 'Blood Donor' app.

This article tagged under:

PlanoAmerican Red Cross
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us