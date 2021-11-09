Red Cross Opening New Blood Donation Center in Plano

The American Red Cross is opening its second North Texas blood and platelet donation center in Plano.

The facility, the Red Cross's second in North Texas, will "provide more robust opportunities for blood donors and extend the types of blood products we can obtain and distribute throughout the region and country," said Keith Rhodes, CEO of the American Red Cross North Texas Region.

It comes in a time of critical emergency blood and platelet shortage, the Red Cross says. The organization says its national blood supply is dropping to the lowest it's been at this time of year in more than a decade.

To schedule an appointment to donate visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the free Red Cross 'Blood Donor' app.