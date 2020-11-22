Dallas

Rapper Boosie Out of Hospital a Week After Shooting

Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on Aug. 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Boosie Badazz who was shot earlier this month near Big T Plaza in Dallas has been released from the hospital, according to the Louisiana artist's Twitter account.

Boosie, whose given name is Torrence Hatch, was shot Saturday, Nov. 14, according to a Dallas police report.

Police said he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and did not speak to officers when they arrived.

Hatch was "uncooperative and refused to give officers any information about who, what and where he was shot. The complainant stated he did not want to talk to officers," police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Sixth Floor Museum Nov 21

Art and History Intersect at The Sixth Floor Museum's ‘Art Reframes History'

Hatch was reportedly in Dallas to attend a memorial for Dallas rap Mo3, who was shot and killed on Interstate 35E on Nov. 11.

Thursday, Dallas police released images they say showed the shooter in the deadly shooting of Mo3.

Police have not said whether the shootings of Hatch and Noble are connected or whether any arrests have been made in either case.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us