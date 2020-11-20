New Photos Show Gunman Sought in Murder of Dallas Rapper Mo3: PD

Dallas police investigators released images Thursday night that they say show the gunman in the freeway murder of Dallas rapper Mo3.
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was gunned down Nov. 11 on Interstate 35E near Marsalis Avenue.
The images appear to show an armed man emerging from a black sedan -- possibly a Chevrolet Camaro -- wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Police say the gunman chased Noble on foot and opened fire, hitting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car. The bystander was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Noble was taken to a hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made and a motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police were not able to say whether the shooting was related to road rage or if it was a targeted attack.
Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Chris Anderson, #7788, with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit, at 214-671-3616 or email at c.anderson@dallascityhall.com with reference to Dallas police case number: 201916-2020.