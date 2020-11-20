New Photos Show Gunman Sought in Murder of Dallas Rapper Mo3: PD

Dallas police investigators released images Thursday night that they say show the gunman in the freeway murder of Dallas rapper Mo3.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was gunned down Nov. 11 on Interstate 35E near Marsalis Avenue.

The images appear to show an armed man emerging from a black sedan -- possibly a Chevrolet Camaro -- wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Police say the gunman chased Noble on foot and opened fire, hitting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car. The bystander was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Noble was taken to a hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made and a motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police were not able to say whether the shooting was related to road rage or if it was a targeted attack.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

Family, friends and fans are gathered at a vigil to remembered Dallas rapper MO3. MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was gunned down on I-35E near Marsalis on Wednesday. Texas Sky Ranger captured the scene as two blocks around Dallas City Hall were closed for a vigil on the plaza.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Chris Anderson, #7788, with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit, at 214-671-3616 or email at c.anderson@dallascityhall.com with reference to Dallas police case number: 201916-2020.