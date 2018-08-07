Rain Gives Way to Hotter, Drier Days

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Rain chances will gradually diminish Tuesday with patchy sunshine in the afternoon leading toward hotter and drier days this week.



The humidity will stick around and that will make it feel quite hot later this week into the weekend.

After a lengthy dry stretch that began in June, recent rains were certainly welcome.



The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought, though those conditions are expected to change once the weekly drought monitor updates recent rainfall.



In June and July, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 1.52 inches of rain. So far in August, DFW International Airport has received more rain (2.9 inches) than it normally receives in the entire month of August (1.91 inches).



Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.