Rain Gives Way to Hotter, Drier Days

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

tuesday-rain-chances1
NBC 5 News

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Rain chances will gradually diminish Tuesday with patchy sunshine in the afternoon leading toward hotter and drier days this week.

The humidity will stick around and that will make it feel quite hot later this week into the weekend.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

holidays 2 mins ago

11-Year-Old Boy With Autoimmune Disease Receives Christmas Cards and Potential Donors

Aledo 37 mins ago

‘Aledo Message Board Lady’ Inspires Community With Signs

After a lengthy dry stretch that began in June, recent rains were certainly welcome.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought, though those conditions are expected to change once the weekly drought monitor updates recent rainfall.

In June and July, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 1.52 inches of rain. So far in August, DFW International Airport has received more rain (2.9 inches) than it normally receives in the entire month of August (1.91 inches).

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us