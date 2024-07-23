Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' countersuit ends suddenly with a settlement

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and a woman who claims he is her biological father have reached a settlement abruptly ending proceedings at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Texarkana.

After a judge dismissed Alexandra Davis's defamation lawsuit against Jones, he brought the countersuit against the 27-year-old and her mother, Cynthia Davis, claiming they breached a contract that dates back more than 25 years.

Jones' attorney told the jury Monday that Alexandra Davis’s two lawsuits against Jones violated a contract signed by Cynthia Davis and Jones, that stated neither Davis could sue Jones for matters outlined in the document.

Alexandra Davis was born in 1996, but the agreement didn't come about until 1998. Jones has denied being Alexandra’s father.

According to court documents, Jones agreed to financially support them so long as they didn't identify Jones as Davis's father.

Alexandra Davis dropped a lawsuit to dismiss the contract but continued to pursue the paternity test.

In March 2024, a Dallas County judge ordered Jones to take the DNA paternity test, but Jones continued to fight the ruling.

Jones was seeking more than $1 million in attorney's fees he'd paid to defend himself.

Tuesday was supposed to be the second day of testimony in the trial, but proceedings ended abruptly after lunch.

During the trial, Davis’s lawyers tried to build a case showing all Alexandra wanted was 15 minutes with Jones.

Jones told his lawyers on Monday he was willing to meet with Alexandra, and that meeting happened Tuesday over lunch.

Afterward, a settlement was announced.

"I regret that it came to this, and I'm glad that it is resolved to everyone's satisfaction," Jones said outside the courthouse.

As part of the agreement, Jones will not have to take a paternity test. Alexandra Davis will dismiss all pending lawsuits against Jones with prejudice, meaning she cannot decide later to bring those claims back to court.

The 1998 agreement that the entire lawsuit was built around remains standing and continues "into the future" beyond the age of 28, Alexandra Davis turns 28 in December of this year.