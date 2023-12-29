Puppies dumped on Fort Worth highway up for adoption

Good news, some of the puppies rescued from a sealed plastic bin on a Fort Worth highway are ready for adoption.

A man rescued the litter of eight puppies not long after they were abandoned and took them to The Humane Society of North Texas.

Now the Humane Society of North Texas says a few of the puppies have been cleared by a veterinarian and are ready to find their forever home.

There has been so much interest in the "highway puppies" that the Humane Society of North Texas took to Facebook to tell everyone they will be available during a Puppy Palooza adoption event at the Montgomery Plaza PetSmart from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Volunteers say the puppies may be shepherd-lab mixes and will be featured during the one-day adoption event.