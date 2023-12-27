8 puppies rescued after being dumped on Fort Worth highway

A litter of eight precious puppies were rescued after they were dumped on the side of a highway in Fort Worth, the Humane Society of North Texas said Wednesday.

The humane society said a Good Samaritan saw a puppy's nose poking through a crack in a plastic crate that was locked and sealed with tape near FM 11897 and Interstate 35.

The individual then took the fur babies to the humane society's main facility off Lancaster Avenue.

Upon arrival at the facility, the medical team assessed and cared for all eight puppies, who are now being closely monitored after being moved to a quiet location, according to the animal shelter.

"It is truly disheartening—how can someone intentionally place eight puppies inside a plastic box, lock it, seal it with tape, and abandon them on a highway-- the intentional act of leaving them for dead is unfathomable," HSNT said in a released statement Wednesday.

Officials reported that the Good Samaritan, who declined to speak to the media, did not consider themselves a hero. They believed they did what was necessary and right.