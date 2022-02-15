Volunteers organized dresses, shoes, bags, and jewelry inside what is usually a worship room at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano. For the next two weeks, it's 'Prom Closet.'

"Over 4,000 dresses to choose from," St. Andrew United Methodist Church volunteer Kay Richardson said. "Each dress alone can cost hundreds of dollars, and then you begin to think about all the accessories, shawls, handbags, purses, and the jewelry, and it's all here for free."

Everything is free to any high school student going to the prom who wants to shop in the church's pop-up boutique.

"We really are here to lift them up and make them feel special," Richardson said. "So when they leave here, they feel like Cinderella about to go to the prom."

There are lines of pink curtain dressing rooms with affirmations on the mirrors.

"This one says 'You are capable of amazing things!,'" St. Andrews United Methodist Church Director of Welcome and Communications Jordan Wonsmos said. "She's turning from a kid into a young lady, and she's about to step out into the world. It's a very meaningful, special moment."

For the young women, and the volunteers who help them.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"They come here thinking I'm going to help someone," Richardson said. "But they leave and they've been changed because of their experience they've had with these young women."

The Prom Closet has something for everyone; short and long dresses, in sizes from zero to 30.

"We really hope that they just know there are people that love and care about them in this world," Richardson said.

The Prom Closet is open for two weeks this year. As a COVID precaution to limit the number of people in the boutique at any one time, shopping is by appointment only. They welcome new volunteers.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment to shop for a prom dress, click here.