President Biden announces heat ‘hazard alert' as triple digits continue to grip Texas

President Joe Biden announced what the White House calls a first-ever heat "hazard alert" as temperatures across Texas pass 100 degrees for days in a row. Millions of Americans experience record-high temperatures and the new efforts will add new guidance to employers and more inspections and enforcement efforts aiming to protect workers out in the sun.

"Even those who deny that we're in the midst of a climate crisis can't deny the impact of extreme heat," said President Biden in prepared remarks Thursday morning without taking questions.

Biden directed the Department of Labor to increase heat-safety inspections in outdoor workplaces like farms and construction sites. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there have been more than 400 on-the-job heat-related deaths in the last decade. The Labor Department also will issue new guidance to employers about safety and information to employees so they know their rights.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined the President via video after their cities had a string of triple-digit days.

Hector Reyes works as an electrician in North Texas. With thirteen years in the industry, he spends his time working for his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 20.

A few years ago he said he almost got heat exhaustion on the job.

"At first you don't even feel it coming on," Reyes said, "I was stooped over and when I stood up my balance just went away. The guy I was working with noticed that."

Heat and water issues have played out in Texas this past year. Earlier the cities of Austin and Dallas required construction companies to allow a ten-minute water break every four hours to their workers. Industry groups lobbied the Texas legislature and they overturned the local ordinances, arguing OSHA already requires a safe workplace and the state government didn't want different laws in different regions of the state.

The President noted that debate but didn't name Texas specifically.

"I mean what are we doing here? What's going on with some of this stuff," Biden said.

OSHA will now roll out more heat-related inspections after Thursday's announcement. More oversight of companies is something Reyes supports.

"Some of them are going to take care of their workers but there's a large part that just aren't," Reyes said.

Along with this new Federal program, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will put $7 million towards improving weather forecasts. The Department of the Interior will also dedicate $152 million to expand water storage facilities in Washington, California, and Colorado along with other measures.