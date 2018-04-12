Hail Pounded DFW; Storms Bring Cold Front

The storm system that produced large hail and high winds for the DFW is expected to be followed by a cold front overnight.
Friday afternoon, NBC 5 received reports of hail ranging in size from dime-sized to golf ball-sized, especially in Denton and Collin counties. High winds damaged some power lines in Tarrant County.
A cold front will sweep through overnight, and usher in much cooler air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 60s. Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning.
Coverage from our reporters and meteorologists are in tweets below:
