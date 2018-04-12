Hail Pounded DFW; Storms Bring Cold Front

The storm system that produced large hail and high winds for the DFW is expected to be followed by a cold front overnight.

Friday afternoon, NBC 5 received reports of hail ranging in size from dime-sized to golf ball-sized, especially in Denton and Collin counties. High winds damaged some power lines in Tarrant County.

A cold front will sweep through overnight, and usher in much cooler air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 60s. Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Coverage from our reporters and meteorologists are in tweets below:

A longer loop of the anticyclonically-rotating supercell thunderstorm south of DFW this evening. This just fascinates the heck out of me ... #WeatherNerd #dfwwx #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/t4fjUZRGNo — Brian James (@BrianJamesNBC5) April 13, 2018

Crazy Texas weather! Hail falling on me as a beautiful rainbow 🌈 pops up! https://t.co/6ppXh3rvEX #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/RQQlHzU1Ik — Texas Thunder Truck (@TXThunderTruck) April 13, 2018

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

https://twitter.com/TxWxChaserBryan/status/984925951254556673

Maps and Radar