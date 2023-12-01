Porch pirates on the move as Cyber Monday packages come in

Cyber Monday was big this year. Americans spent a record $12 billion shopping online, a significant increase from last year.

Many North Texans are probably waiting on packages to get delivered. However, porch pirates are waiting, too – for a crime of opportunity.

The Tarrant County District attorney, Phil Sorrells, had a few words to share with thieves this holiday season:

Arlington Police usually see an uptick in theft crimes this time of year, especially from porch pirates, simply because there's more opportunity with Cyber Monday and holiday packages on the move.

“It's just because package thefts are crimes of opportunity,” said Detective Ryan Munoz with APD. “Maybe someone isn't typically a hard criminal – but when they see a package, they might think electronics are in there, they might think they're going to use it for themselves, or they can sell it and make a quick couple $100 for something that they didn't buy.”

But even the law isn't immune to these types of thefts, as Detective Munoz shared.

“With my apartment complex, our packages get sent to a locker. But like Cyber Mondays when people order a lot of packages, the lockers get full. Sometimes the delivery drivers put them on top or the sides – so I personally was a victim of a package theft because it was left on the side and not secured,” he said.

He was able to replace the stolen item – but he stresses that security cameras are crucial in catching criminals.

“It is difficult to catch these package thefts and porch pirate individuals if there's the lack of video footage,” Munoz said. “I tell our victims, if you don't already have cameras, I would install some cameras just for your own personal safety, but also to capture a license plate or the facial shot of the suspect.”

Munoz said facial recognition software and other technology have come in a long way in his line of police work.

"Just because someone has a mask on or just because someone wears gloves, we can still find them out pretty easily with the technology that we have. So I would say there's hope to find people. That's at our job, we do this every day,” he said.

NBC 5's Alanna Quillen tells us about reminders from law enforcement about how to avoid porch pirates.

Recently, Arlington Police have even seen criminals use simple tools to break into presumably secure apartment complex lockers – that’s something they suggest tenants might want to talk to management about if they have concerns.

"I would advise people to check their locks, make sure that their mailbox is secure, and make sure it hasn't been tampered with. Because criminals are always looking for ways to defeat the locking system and get in there and, and take your packages,” said Shardae Spencer, a detective with Arlington PD. "It is shocking because criminals are smart...so why not put those skills to good use versus making someone else a victim?"

If you are looking to outsmart the porch pirates, here are some friendly reminders from police to consider over the next few weeks:

Keep a close eye on delivery updates

Have packages delivered to an Amazon locker or do in-store pick up

Have a neighbor pick up your packages if you know you won't be home and offer to do the same for them

Require a signature so the package won't be left on the porch

Have your package delivered to your work

If you're a delivery driver, watch for anyone following you on your route

Additionally, if you are out and about shopping for gifts and other items this holiday season, parking lots at malls and shopping centers are hot spots for crimes. While local police have stepped up security in key shopping areas across North Texas, keep the following tips in mind: