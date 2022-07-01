Police Video Shows Fort Worth Officers Chase, Shoot at Domestic Violence Suspect

Fort Worth police on Friday released new video showing officers chasing after a domestic violence suspect before shooting him Wednesday night.

Alejandro Molina Cornelio, 31, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Fort Worth Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge said in the video.

The video includes a 911 call and a sequence of police bodycam and dashcam clips of the incident in West Fort Worth.

Alldredge said it began as a domestic violence call at about 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Olive Place.

In the 911 call, a woman is heard saying her brother was outside with a gun and threatening his wife, who was staying at the home, along with several kids and relatives in the house.

The caller said he broke his way in through the front door and pointed the gun at people inside. He eventually got away before police arrived.

Dashboard camera video shows officers pursuing the pickup truck in what was a 9-minute chase. During the chase, the driver was making phone calls to family members inside the home, threatening to kill his wife and take his own life, Alldredge said.

Fort Worth Police investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday Night.

Alldredge said it became obvious that the driver was heading back to the house, so officers used their police vehicles to barricade the road outside the home and move the relatives to safety.

Video clips show the man's truck stopping at that roadblock before a police cruiser crashes into it. Officers are then seen surrounding the truck with multiple gunshots heard.

It wasn't immediately clear how many officers opened fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Cornelio faces three charges of aggravated assault, Alldredge said.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be handed over to a grand jury for review.