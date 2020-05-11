Police Video Captures Chaos at Fort Worth Park During Sunday Shooting

Fort Worth police say five officers were on scene at Village Creek Park Sunday when at least one gunman opened fire.

A crowd, originally estimated to be over 600 people by police, now placed at 400, gathered Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons.

Officers were attempting to disperse the crowd using sirens and loudspeakers when the gunfire began.

“That’s when you see all this chaos, cars going every direction,” Jesse Taylor said.

Taylor lives near the park and is also a precinct chair for the Tarrant County Republican Party.

“Something has to be put in place to stop what happened last night because if not, it will happen again. Not if, but when,” Taylor said.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he was concerned that a crowd that large was able to gather amid the current pandemic.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous to me that in a situation like this that folks are that irresponsible,” Whitley said.

