Plano

Police Investigating Plano Double Homicide, Suspect in Custody

Police tape
Getty Images

Police officers from Plano are investigating a double homicide that took place on Wednesday.

According to Plano police, the Richardson Police Department received a call on Wednesday indicating that a murder had occurred in their city.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Richardson police responded to the residence provided in the call and concluded that a murder had not occurred in that location, Plano police said.

During the course of their investigation, Richardson police learned that a relative of the resident lived in Plano.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth ISD 11 mins ago

Fort Worth ISD Looking to Pass Historic $1.5 Billion Bond Package

Cowboys 9 hours ago

Catching Up With NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson

According to Plano police, officers were contacted by Richardson police who planned to check on the relative in Plano.

Officers from the Richardson Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Mulvane Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that the front door was open and two individuals, a male and a female, were dead inside.

Both victims appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to Plano police, officers from Richardson located a suspect in Wylie who was detained without incident.

Plano police said that the incident is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PlanoRichardsondouble homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us