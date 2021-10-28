Police Investigating Plano Double Homicide, Suspect in Custody

Police officers from Plano are investigating a double homicide that took place on Wednesday.

According to Plano police, the Richardson Police Department received a call on Wednesday indicating that a murder had occurred in their city.

Richardson police responded to the residence provided in the call and concluded that a murder had not occurred in that location, Plano police said.

During the course of their investigation, Richardson police learned that a relative of the resident lived in Plano.

According to Plano police, officers were contacted by Richardson police who planned to check on the relative in Plano.

Officers from the Richardson Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Mulvane Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that the front door was open and two individuals, a male and a female, were dead inside.

Both victims appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to Plano police, officers from Richardson located a suspect in Wylie who was detained without incident.

Plano police said that the incident is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.